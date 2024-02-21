MCIA Inc Sells 11,630 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MCIA Inc reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.90. 2,139,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,066. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $321.57 billion, a PE ratio of 910.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

