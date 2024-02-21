Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,997 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE:EB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 526,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,269. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

