Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Boosted by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,432 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 26.1% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MCIA Inc owned 1.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $69,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.68. 676,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,150. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.