MCIA Inc Has $958,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MCIA Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $426.59. 422,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.52. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

