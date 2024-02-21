Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,024 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $175.59. 81,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,339. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

