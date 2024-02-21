MCIA Inc Has $734,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

