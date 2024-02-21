Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 869,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Adeia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Adeia by 33,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 472,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

