Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. 17,244,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,977. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

