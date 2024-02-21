MCIA Inc Sells 12,901 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MCIA Inc lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. 2,590,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,104. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

