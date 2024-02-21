Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 1,713,827 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713,827 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for 3.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Perrigo worth $59,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 363,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 646.53 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

