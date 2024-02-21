Aion Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $21.72 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00110205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00033872 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006839 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

