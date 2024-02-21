Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires Shares of 4,400 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after buying an additional 341,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,460 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 551,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after buying an additional 317,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.94. 82,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $125.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

