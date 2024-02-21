Edgecoin Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $189.69 million and $47.52 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

