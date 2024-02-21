Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 716.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for about 4.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $82,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.90. The stock had a trading volume of 270,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,769. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $227.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

