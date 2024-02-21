Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 771.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for about 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 2.28% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $38,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,214 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 533,991 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,465. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

