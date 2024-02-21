300,662 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SharkNinja as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Up 3.7 %

SN stock traded up 1.96 on Wednesday, hitting 54.41. 853,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,020. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 49.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.