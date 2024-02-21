O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises approximately 2.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $36,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. 636,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,837. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

