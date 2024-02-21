227,459 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,858,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,922,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,328,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,339,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,339,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,840 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,087. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.