Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 64,757 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,757 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Impinj by 24.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 101.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 42.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Impinj Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.38. 112,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,289. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

