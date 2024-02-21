Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,146 shares during the period. Weatherford International makes up 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Weatherford International worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,440.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,526 shares of company stock worth $8,949,418 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,553. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

