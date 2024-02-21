Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Cuts Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630,211 shares during the quarter. Hudson Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,253,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,190,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 77,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,630. The firm has a market cap of $646.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

