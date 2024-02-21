Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Boosted by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,803 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.47% of Mercury Systems worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 114.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Systems Stock Performance
Shares of MRCY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 183,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $54.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
