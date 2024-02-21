Eisler Capital US LLC Buys Shares of 95,996 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,996 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000. Perficient makes up 0.1% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC owned 0.28% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Perficient by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Perficient by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Perficient by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PRFT traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 59,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,624. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRFT

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.