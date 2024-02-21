True Wealth Design LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 259,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,246 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 4,534,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

