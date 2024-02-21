True Wealth Design LLC Acquires 9,336 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 933,600.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock remained flat at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

