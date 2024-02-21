Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC raised its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $1,704,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,899,876.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,899,876.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,451 shares of company stock worth $31,113,358. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 2,550,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.