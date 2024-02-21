Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,700,000 Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,163,000. Maplebear accounts for 28.6% of Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CART. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Maplebear Trading Up 4.3 %

CART stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 4,835,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CART. JMP Securities increased their price target on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

