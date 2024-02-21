True Wealth Design LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

True Wealth Design LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 507,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,462 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,055. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $350.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

