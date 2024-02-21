Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 533,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $51,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,322 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,288,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $123,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

