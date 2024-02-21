Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,016 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.15. 1,127,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,729. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.