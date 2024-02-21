Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

BHP Group (LON: BHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2024 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/20/2024 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,283 ($28.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,119. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,493.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,392.38. The company has a market capitalization of £115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,831.68%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

