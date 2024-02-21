Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $81.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. 355,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,811. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 41.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

