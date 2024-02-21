Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of AR stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,698,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,108. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

