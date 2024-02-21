RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. 3,130,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,094. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after buying an additional 382,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 910,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,895,000 after buying an additional 268,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

