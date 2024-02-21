Wells Fargo & Company Raises WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $57.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,029. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

