DA Davidson Cuts Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $40.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of MED stock traded down $9.42 on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 760,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $114.65.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Medifast by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after buying an additional 113,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Medifast by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

