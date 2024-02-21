RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

RNG traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 3,130,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

