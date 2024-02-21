NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,584. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.14%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 95.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 66.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

