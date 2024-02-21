LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

LIVN stock traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 813,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,135. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LivaNova by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116,921 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 202,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

