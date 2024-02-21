Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMI traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,266. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $269.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.