True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 335,800.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

UTHR stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.03. 372,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

