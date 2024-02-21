True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 203,620.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 687,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

