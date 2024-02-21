True Wealth Design LLC Sells 129 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %
SNA stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $269.92. 74,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.