True Wealth Design LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. 718,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

