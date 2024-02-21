True Wealth Design LLC Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $7.10 on Wednesday, reaching $153.00. 1,425,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,156. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

