True Wealth Design LLC Buys Shares of 12,586 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Popular by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 786,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.05. 205,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,712. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

