True Wealth Design LLC Reduces Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of CGI by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $116.08.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

