HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Position Reduced by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after buying an additional 126,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,662. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

