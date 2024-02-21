True Wealth Design LLC Sells 309 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,979,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 522.3% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,403. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.