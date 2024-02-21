True Wealth Design LLC Purchases Shares of 8,347 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 173,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $116.32.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

